Lamborghini Edinburgh received the honors of delivering the last ever Lamborghini Aventador SV to roll of the assembly line in Sant’Agata Bolognese.

The Scottish Lamborghini dealership said on their facebook page: “We were hugely honoured to have been given the opportunity to create such a bespoke car. Quite literally, months of work have gone into perfecting the spec. Many hours of phone calls, many trips to Italy and many nights working late. But finally she’s here.”

Lamborghini Aventador SV 1 of 3

The last Aventador SV was given a truly unique specification, which includes a 12 stage paint job ‘Porsche 918 Liquid Metal Blue’. All areas on the exterior that are usually black or exposed carbon have also been finished in paint to match, giving this Lamborghini Aventador SV an appearance like no other.

Finishing touch on this V12-powered beast of a car are the large golden wheels. For a grand finale of the Aventador SV, Lamborghini Edinburgh did a top job in giving the iconic supercar a proper send off!