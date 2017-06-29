The Aston Martin Vulcan was already the pinnacle of the brand’s offering, but Aston Martin have now released an upgrade package that takes things beyond extreme. The lucky few customers that currently own one of the 24 Aston Martin Vulcans will be offered the AMR Pro package to further increase the capabilities of their ultimate track tool.

The Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro focuses on increased downforce through extensive aerodynamic enhancements. Gear ratios are now even shorter, providing drivers with an acceleration rush like no other. Whether it’s really necessary is besides the point, is a multi-million dollar exclusive track-only racecar necessary?

One thing is for sure, using Aston Martin’s new performance brand – AMR – the marque solidifies the Vulcan’s position at the very top of what’s currently available in the track-only segment. All 24 Vulcans were delivered throughout 2016 and came with a personalized step-by-step driver training by Aston Martin’s expert team of instructors.

The lucky customers have participated in exclusive driving events held at some of the world’s best Formula One circuits, including Circuit of the Americas in the USA, Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi and, naturally, Aston Martin’s home circuit, Silverstone. It’s really unlike anything that’s ever done before with a production car, and if any customers would be down to spend an additional fee on an even more extreme upgrade package we can imagine it would be buyers of the Vulcan.

Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro 1 of 17

The Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro’s aerodynamic enhancements begin at the front-end with louvred panels added above the front wheel arches to extract high pressure air and reduce aerodynamic lift. Additional dive planes on the flanks of the nose make the front-end stick to the track, while further changes to the front splitter should benefit steering response. Increased use of carbon fiber brought the weight of the Vulcan down by an extra 5 kilograms.

The AMR Pro package brings a new dual plane design rear wing to the Vulcan’s business end, which comes with a 20 mm ‘Gurney’ flap that maximizes the amount of downforce. Whether all these efforts made the Vulcan faster in a straight line is something the brand has not disclosed so far, but the increase in downforce, from 3150 Nm to 4000 Nm, should definitely make the Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro faster around the track in general.

The general public has the opportunity to take in this aerodynamic piece of art at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.