Now most of the other British brands have something special to show at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, Rolls-Royce can’t stay behind on its home turf. Meet the Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge, a permanent bespoke interpretation of the Rolls-Royce Dawn.

At the 2016 Geneva Motor Show Rolls-Royce first showed their Black Badge line on the Rolls-Royce Ghost and Wraith models, a bespoke trim oriented at a younger and more dynamic generation of buyers.

The Dawn Black Badge is the brand’s most luxurious coach for open-top touring yet. It has been given a darker and more ‘sensual’ dimension through Black Badge engineering and design treatments. The show vehicle at the Festival of Speed is finished in an intense shade of black to underline its character. According to Rolls-Royce, their paint and polishing process is the most delicate and exhaustive ever for a solid paint color.

To match the name ‘Black Badge’, the car’s roof is only available in black canvas, whilst the Dawn’s rear deck is finished in black leather. Even the Spirit of Ecstasy gets a black chrome finish to match. Further chrome surrounds the large front grille, boot lid finisher, exhaust pipes and air inlet finisher.

Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge 1 of 3

The car’s exquisite interior is just as much a piece of art. Threads of aircraft grade aluminum are woven together and then bonded in carbon fiber. Surfaces are then finished with six coats of lacquer before being left to cure for 72 hours. The attention to detail is amazing, higher levels of black leather are complimented by Mandarin orange accents and that is just the tip of the iceberg.

The engineers at Rolls-Royce did not leave the engine bay untouched either. The massive 6.6-liter twin-turbo V12 was tweaked to generate an additional 30 bhp over the car’s already ample 563 bhp. A further 20 Nm of torque available from 1,500 rpm brings the total output to 593 bhp and 840 Nm of torque.

Smaller tweaks have been made to perfect the dialogue between ZF’s 8-speed automatic transmission and the raised output of the smooth V12. It also comes with an entirely new exhaust system, which at the push of a button should let the big V12 engine rumble a bit more.

Make sure to catch the new Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, starting from June 30th!