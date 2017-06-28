This morning news broke on a very special Jaguar XE. JLR finally presented us their ultimate performance sedan, the Jaguar XE SV Project 8.

The performance XE is a limited-run edition only available as a left-hand drive, and was co-developed by JLR’s performance division Special Vehicle Operations. This XE Project 8 marks the second collector’s edition by SVO, following in the footsteps of the special F-Type Project 7 from 2014.

Only 300 examples will be built to ensure exclusivity, and they come with a price tag starting from £149,995 in the UK. For that money you do get one of the most mean looking four-door sedans in the segment. Power naturally comes from Jaguar’s state-of-the-art 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine, which was tweaked to deliver a new high of 600 horsepower. The previous standard was set by last year’s Jaguar F-Type SVR with 575 horsepower respectively.

The XE Project 8 additionally comes with a titanium variable active exhaust system, standard AWD, and race-inspired design cues. The complete package makes for Jaguar’s fastest accelerating car ever, clocking a 0 to 60 mph in just 3.3 seconds. The SV Project 8 should also be capable of reaching a top speed of 200 mph (320 km/h), which is similar to that of the F-Type SVR.

Design-wise this XE is as aggressive as it gets. The already lightweight aluminum structure of the car has in part been replaced by carbon fiber body parts with enhanced cooling ducts, a vented carbon fiber bonnet, flared bodywork covering the 20-inch forged aluminium alloy wheels, an adjustable front splitter, a flat underbody, a rear carbon fiber bumper, rear diffuser and adjustable aerodynamic wing.

As the car’s bold design statement implies, it has been fully optimized for track-use. It features the double-wishbone front and integral link rear suspension with stiffer springs and manually adjustable continuously variable dampers to help keep performance in check. The car further debuts a new carbon ceramic braking system, an industry-first use of Formula 1-style silicon nitride ceramic wheel bearings on a road car, and incorporates a rear electronic active differential (EAD) with oil cooler.

On the inside the XE Project 8 shows the same level of high performance looks. The car’s interior is dominated by Alcantara leather and glossy carbon fiber accents. It also comes with special sports steering wheel with aluminum paddleshifters and a central pistolshift gear lever that controls the fluent ZF 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Project 8 will be available in two specifications at launch. The standard four-seat model features Jaguar’s latest front performance seats with magnesium frames, plus a more heavily contoured rear squab to maximise support. The optional two-seat Track Pack includes lightweight front carbon fiber racing seats with four-point harnesses fixed to a Harness Retention Hoop in place of the rear seat.

The Jaguar XE SV Project 8 will make its global debut on the 30th of June, this weekend at Goodwood Festival of Speed!