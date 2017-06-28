Just ahead of this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, Aston Martin have finally revealed the V8 version of their Aston Martin DB11. The 4.0-liter V8 Biturbo courtesy of Mercedes-AMG delivers 510 horsepower and 675 Nm of torque.

The V8 version will be offered alongside the already existing 5.2-liter V12 DB11. The V8 version should lower the entry barrier to Aston Martin’s latest sports car and more importantly boost sales, as sales of the V12 version have been quite disappointing. Aston Martin has recently been followed by a string of financial trouble and desperately needs this DB11 to succeed.

Aston Martin took its time to tweak AMG’s V8 engine according to their standards. Some of these alterations creating new ECU software and reprogramming the engine and throttle mapping to ensure it possesses the all-important feel and sound for which Aston Martins are renowned. The V8 is put in the market as the more sporty and faster version of the two. The V12 is more positioned as the luxury grand tourer.

Aston Martin DB11 V8 1 of 16

To maximize performance, Aston Martin engineers designed new engine mounts, which together with the bespoke, slimline wet sump system enables the V8 to be mounted as low as possible for an optimized center-of-gravity. The V8 engine is also much lighter and compact than the V12, and by itself already sheds off 115 kilograms bringing the DB11’s total curb weight to 1760 kg.

The DB11 V8 is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 4 seconds flat and reaching a top speed of 187 mph. Visually the latest DB11 differs from the V12 version through a unique alloy wheel finish, dark headlamp bezels and a pair of bonnet vents instead of the quartet featured on the V12. Inside, options and available equipment is the same as in the V12 model.

The Aston Martin DB11 V8 will go on sale immediately starting at £144.900 in the UK, €184,000 in Germany and $198,995 in the US. Deliveries will start in the fourth quarter of this year. Make sure to check it out at this weekend’s Goodwood Festival of Speed if you have tickets!