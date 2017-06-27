Aston Martin have confirmed production of the brand’s first all-electric model, the Aston Martin RapidE. The RapidE will be based upon the Rapide AMR with battery technology sourced through Williams Advanced Engineering. A limited production run will begin in 2019 with 155 copies earmarked for potential owners.

The all-electric Aston Martin have been officially unveiled two years after the original RapidE Concept. It is based on the upcoming Rapide AMR, replacing the six-litre V12 engine with a cutting edge electronic powertrain.

Aston Martin had previously announced that the electric Rapide S would arrive next year, however, it has been widely reported that Chinese TV and smartphone vendor LeEco had pulled out of the deal after being forced to scale back its investment in the industry. The project is expected to take longer with power coming from Williams Advanced Engineering who have extensive experience in the Formula E electric car racing series.

A new production facility is being built by a consortium led by Williams’ technical division, and funded in part by the British government funding. The limited edition RapidE is expected to facilitate a more mainstream electric drivetrain to be fitted to the upcoming DBX SUV.

Aston Martin President and CEO, Dr Andy Palmer, said of the RapidE: “Having unveiled the RapidE Concept back in October 2015 we reach another milestone with the confirmation that we are now putting the first all-electric Aston Martin into production. RapidE represents a sustainable future in which Aston Martin’s values of seductive style and supreme performance don’t merely co-exist alongside a new zero-emission powertrain, but are enhanced by it. The internal combustion engine has been at the heart of Aston Martin for more than a century, and will continue to be for years to come. RapidE will showcase Aston Martin’s vision, desire and capability to successfully embrace radical change, delivering a new breed of car that stays true to our ethos and delights our customers.”

Paul McNamara, Technical Director at Williams Advanced Engineering said: “Williams Advanced Engineering has always endeavoured to work collaboratively with its customers to meet their sustainability challenges and find energy efficient solutions. For today’s car manufacturers, this is particularly important as legislation demands more energy efficient vehicles. This project with Aston Martin will draw on the extensive battery and EV experience we have accumulated and we are extremely pleased to be supporting this prestigious British company with their future electrification strategy.”