It’s less than a week until one of the world’s most well-known rallies takes off. Gumball 3000 2017 starts this Saturday in Riga, the capital of Latvia, and officially departs the next morning at 10 am sharp.

The Gumball 3000 promises to be just as spectacular this year as it has been the previous years. Several celebrities including Afrojack will take part again in this year’s rally, which unconventionally only travels through the Eastern part of Europe.

The Route

The Gumball 3000 has guided its participants through a fair share of Eastern European countries before, but never did the route go entirely through the East of Europe. On the first driving day the Gumballers will make their way from Riga to Warsaw, the capital of Poland. The second driving day takes the rally to Budapest, the capital of Hungary. Budapest also hosted the rally during last year’s edition, where participants got the opportunity to push their cars to the limit on the nearby Hungaroring.

The third driving day sees the rally travel to the beautiful and picturesque city of Dubrovnik in the very Southern tip of Croatia on the Adriatic Sea. Dubrovnik is famous for its Unesco world heritage sites and role as a set in the popular HBO Game of Thrones series.

The next day the Gumballers will get to enjoy the scenic driving roads of Montenegro, and arrive in Tirana, the capital of Albania, in the evening. The day after the rally will reach Athens, the historical capital of Greece, before they make their way over to Mykonos. The Southern Greek island will mark the finish line of this year’s Gumball 3000.

Catch us on the Grid for our first public event in Riga, on Saturday the 1st of July from midday. 🏁🏁#RigaToMykonos pic.twitter.com/OPeBOH7M4s — Gumball 3000 (@gumball3000) June 26, 2017

2017 Gumball 3000 Participants

Some of this year’s participants have already revealed their ‘weapon of choice’, so to speak. Team Masters of Speed is one of the annually returning teams and known for always bringing the latest and greatest from the brand with the star. Last year they were unmissable in their bright yellow Brabus G 500 4×4 squared, and this year they will participate with an interestingly specced Mercedes-AMG GT R. You can follow them down below:

Team Masters of Speed

IG: @mastersofspeedgumball

Team Zeroday is one of the newer teams at this year’s Gumball 3000 rally. They are bringing this matt-wrapped Audi R8 with distinctive striping down the middle to the start grid in Riga this weekend. Make sure to follow their adventures down below.

Team Zeroday

IG: @teamzeroday

Of course there are plenty of more teams out there that we expect will bring their most desirable cars to this year’s Gumball 3000. We are excited to see what DJ Afrojack will bring this year, and we know that long-time participants Team Galag will come up with something crazy again this year. Stay tuned as more and more cars get revealed in the coming days leading up to the start this weekend!

POG

IG: @pogforever

Team Wolfpack

IG: @teamwolfpack3000

Team Galag

IG: @TeamGalag

Car not revealed yet

Team 43

Took Part in GTspirit Tour 2017