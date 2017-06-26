A rare sight this morning, in Ramatuelle, near Saint-Tropez. Most residents living along the French Riviera don’t pay much attention to the ‘average’ Porsche 911 anymore. Though the owner of one very suspiciously parked black 911 Cabriolet certainly turned some heads.

With the wheels dug deep in the sand, only mere centimeters away from the bustling morning waves, the blacked-out convertible on German plates had the French news outlet Var-Matin picking up on it quickly.

We suspect the owner had somewhat of a festive night, and tried to get their car out of the sand with the help of wooden pallets still under the tires. Unfortunately, this seems to have had an unsuccessful outcome, leaving the car stuck like a beached whale.

Best believe the owner will reconsider venturing the beach in a 911 next time!