The slow-burn release of information about the upcoming Aston Martin Valkyrie continues this week with leaked info confirming that it will get 1,130 hp!

The information comes via US magazine Road and Track who received from an inside source. They confirm that the Valkyrie will be powered by a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 combined with an electric motor powered by a Formula One-style kinetic energy regeneration system. The lions share of that power (approximately 1,000 hp) will come from the V12 engine.

Aston Martin Valkyrie 1 of 10

In recent weeks, the Aston Martin Valkyrie has been shown to Aston Martin customers at exclusive events worldwide. Whilst we understand that the model currently being shown to customers is not the final production car, it is said to be representative of the finished package.

Details have been slowly emerging from official sources surrounding Aston Martin’s planned collaborations. The engine for example will be developed by British racing experts Cosworth, while the battery pack will be sourced through Rimac. Its carbon fibre MonoCell will be supplied by composites specialist, Multimatic. Aston Martin will also work with Red Bull Advanced Technologies to produce a bespoke carbon fibre platform.

150 road going Aston Martin Valkyrie will be built, including all prototypes. An additional 25 track-only versions will also be offered with a more aggressive aerodynamic package and a no-compromise approach to performance. First deliveries are projected to begin in 2019.