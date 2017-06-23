Hot on the heels of the AMG GT R, Mercedes-AMG look to have already began testing a new Black Series model, the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series!

AMG’s intentions for the Black Series badge have been unclear in recent years. The last Black Series model was the monstrous SLS AMG Black Series which occupied a similar segment as the current AMG GT. Since then though, AMG has gained even more autonomy and has continued to expand spawning a variety of new badges and models, something which the SLS AMG never had.

It seems certain now that the Mercedes-AMG GT will get its Black Series treatment after all. It is difficult to imagine a car more powerful and more aggressive than the current AMG GT R. Yet AMG are promising that with this test mule seen testing recently at the Nurburgring.

It seems likely to us that the AMG GT Black Series would continue to use AMG’s revered 4.0 litre, twin-turbocharged V8 with a likely power boost to push the numbers up past 600 hp and possibly as much as 650 hp. Mercedes-AMG will probably aim the new Black Series at the GT2 RS with a limited edition production run to keep things exclusive.

With the Mercedes-AMG GT R clocking a rear-wheel drive record at the Nurburgring with a blistering 7:10.92 time, could the Black Series have its sights on a sub-7 minute time? With the usual black series accoutrements – more power, renewed focus on aerodynamics and a weight reduction – it wouldn’t be the biggest of surprises!

We will of course bring you more details on the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series when they become available. Until then, enjoy the above video.