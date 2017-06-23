The Salon Prive Concours d’Elégance returns this year after a sell-out event in 2016. The organisers have revealed two entrants this year to whet your appetite ahead of the exclusive Concours event which returns to Blenheim Palace for the third year!

The Salon Privé Chubb Concours d’Elégance 2017 will feature a 1939 Horch 853A Cabriolet. It is a one of five, with only three remaining on the road. It arrives at Salon Prive fresh from a four-year restoration. Under the bonnet sits a 5 litre, 8 cylinder engine making it one of the most powerful and opulent road cars of the pre-war era.

The organisers have also announced that a historic race-winning 1965 427 Cobra will also star. ‘CSX3006’ is renowned for its victory at the Ilford 500 at Brands Hatch on 08 May 1966 at the hands of David Piper and Bob Bondurant. The only outright victory achieved in an FIA sanctioned race by an open Cobra! It is one of only 19 competition 427 Cobras. Other confirmed entrants include a Ferrari 166 Inter and a LaFerrari Aperta.

Salon Prive 1 of 10

For those that haven’t experienced Salon Prive, it is a three-day event with the main Chubb Insurance Concours d’Elégance taking place on Thursday 31st August 2017. A further 2 days follow with a variety of special events, culminating in a Saturday tribute to Ferrari.

A full list of classes has now been unveiled which includes three motorcycle categories: Exceptional Motorcycles 1900-1939, Exceptional Motorcycles 1940-1976 – Competition and Exceptional Motorcycles 1940-1976 – Highway. Seven automotive classes include: Graceful Pre-war Motoring, Post-war Luxury Tourers, Curvaceous Coupes from the 50s and 60s, Riviera Cruising, Classic Sports Racers against the Stopwatch, Best of British at Blenheim Palace and Supercar Pin-ups.

Judging of the ten classes will be chaired by Derek Bell MBE. Prizes will be given for each entry on strict criteria of; history, preservation, style and originality.