Gridlocks and traffic jams – the stuff of nightmares for the enthusiast driver. But fear not; Elon Musk is back with another ingenious solution. In between sending rockets to space, revolutionising the automotive industry, nurturing Hyperloop and guiding SolarCity, Mr. Musk travels by car just like the rest of us mere mortals. Unlike us however, he got so fed up with traffic, that he spontaneously decided to design a solution. And when we say “spontaneously”, it’s not an exaggeration.

Upon sitting in traffic Mr. Musk tweeted “Traffic is driving me nuts. Am going to build a tunnel boring machine and just start digging…”, “I am actually going to do this”.

And just like that, The Boring Company was born. Ironic name for a company that, you guessed it, intends on boring tunnels to create an underground roadway.

A brief video posted by The Boring Company shows how they intend to solve congestion. Cars will load up on individual pods, and descend to the sub-terrain road network where they will be transported at speeds up to 210 km/h. In the video, pods could also be used for people without a car; acting as a form of ride-hailing transportation method.

It may seem like a far-fetched idea at first, but one thing is for sure, Mr. Musk puts his money where his mouth is: “We bought some secondhand machinery. It’s kind of puttering along but making good progress.”. The project may not be progressing at a quick rate just yet, but baby steps are better than nothing.

Wether it will actually solve any congestion issues in the future remains to be seen, but it certainly gives us something to look forward to.