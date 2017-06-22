Lo and behold, a new hybrid hypercar joins the fiercely competitive automotive extravaganza. The Boreas project, will be the latest hyper-performance car from Europe to join the market.

The Boreas hypercar was publicly announced at Le Mans and has kept us on edge ever since. Boosting the mythical amount of 1,000 horsepower, a hybrid mid-engine set-up, and an electric-range of 100 km, it has a promising foundation. The engine producer has not yet been disclosed, but Boreas has announced that its own engineers are responsible for the tuning.

The name, Boreas, is the name given to the Greek god of the northern wind. Boreas’ sons and daughters were all mythical gods alike, possessing phenomenal, and unique powers.

Similarly, the limited production run of merely 12 cars is meant to reflect the same extraordinary abilities, and uniqueness. All cars will be made with direct involvement of their owners, and not only aesthetics, but also the performance and technical attributes will be bespoke to the customer.

If another unfamiliar automotive producer, claiming to have a 1,000 horsepower hypercar without disclosing many more details, sounds a bit skeptical to you, fear not. The Spanish-based company is working together with DSD Design & Motorsports, is sponsored by Michelin, and all 12 models have already been spoken for. More details are expected to come in as the car is scheduled to make an elaborated appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Although this all sound promising, we can’t help but experience a déjà vu: a new European hypercar manufacturer, producing an extremely limited and bespoke piece of engineering, competing in the same realm as the current generation of hybrid hypercars, and named after an ancient god of wind…

A Boreas spokesman did have the following to say about the competition in their niche market: ‘one is Nordic, and one is Italian’. Well, all we know is that these ‘unnamed’ competitors better watch their back: there’s a new kid in town.