Earlier this year, at the Geneva Motor Show, Mercedes put their stunning AMG GT Concept on display. A sleek and elegant sports saloon with similar design flow to the current AMG range. It’s safe to say that the car was received with ample enthusiasm.

Fast forward a few short months, and you’ll delightfully find out that Mercedes has not left the concept to remain a mere artistic project (as was the case with the AMG Vision GT). Spy shots taken at the Nürburgring show the 4-door GT being tested under heavy camouflage. Despite the disguise, it appears as though most styling cues from the original concept have stayed put thus far. The car stays true to its widened AMG-style body and fastback rear with the slender taillights. The esteemed Panamericana grill was also still present on the test mule, with the futuristic trapezoidal headlights giving the car its futuristic, yet aggressive, look.

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door 1 of 8

The AMG GT Concept will offer a hybrid powertrain, unlike the current range of the AMG line-up which is comprised of combustion engines. The “EQ Power+” 4-litre twin-turbo V8 will boast 805 horsepower – giving cars such as the Porsche Panamera a run for their money. Unlike conventional sport saloons, the AMG GT Concept integrates Formula-1 technology, a tactical move by AMG to profit maximally from the homologated technology already being used in their AMG Project One. The electric engine will provide the car with instant torque for acceleration, features regenerative breaking, and has the ability to be driven in full electric mode too.

The AMG/Formula 1 technology implemented in the car will become its prominent characteristic, with 0-100 acceleration times expected to lay beyond 3 seconds. With these kind of figures the AMG GT Concept will rival the performance of most modern-day supercars. Keep in mind that this is a 4-door saloon with a luxurious and comfortable ride setup, and a sizeable luggage compartment. By devising a new battery motor, as opposed to upgrading an existing Mercedes battery, in combination with the nine-speed automatic gearbox and 4MATIC all-wheel drive system, this will make for some solid performance.

The push for an extravagant 4-door sports saloon may seem clumsy, considering a revamped CLS is imminent, though it’s anything but that. The AMG GT Concept will serve as a display of Mercedes hybrid technology, and the (successful) implementations of the Project One’s outrageous technology, in a more ‘tamed’ car.

Stay tuned for an extended analysis of the car once it will be revealed in production guise at the Frankfurt Motor Show.