The LMP1 class continues to receive the biggest blows, leading #1 Porsche 919 Hybrid retired with Lotterer behind the wheel after slowing down on the track with low oil pressure. This promoted the #38 Jackie Chan DC Racing car to first place overall, Oliver Jarvis was behind the wheel but the car has since made a pitstop upon which Laurent took over.

Speaking of Porsche, the #2 car has now recovered and is only 1 laps behind the Jackie Chan LMP2 racer. The #8 Toyota TS050 is back in 9th place, only two LMP1 cars remain in the race so far. LMP2 cars have showed a significant amount of reliability, these cars run on a naturally aspirated V8 engine from UK specialists Zytek now known as Gibson Technology. The LMP1 hybrid cars on the other hand enjoy an open rule book allowing manufacturers to structure powertrains without the limitation of cylinders. Obviously changes made to this year LMP1 rule book did not favor long stints as opposed to their LMP2 counterparts.

24 Hours of Le Mans 1 of 25

Photos by Rajan Jangda

Moving on to GT classes, the GTE Pro leaders are still in the same lap and as such the top positions are tightly contested and highly volatile. Current Pro leader is the #91 Porsche 911 RSR followed by the #67 Ford GT and the #97 Aston Martin. In the AM class, Ferrari holds the top three positions headed by the dominating #84 JMW Motorsport Ferrari 488 GTE of Vanthoor and Will Stevens. The #55 Spirit of Race Ferrari is second while the #62 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari is third.

Class Leaders with 2 Hours Left

LMP2: #38 Jackie Chan DC Racing – Overall leader

LMP1: #2 Porsche 919 Hybrid

Pro: #97 Aston Martin

Am: #84 Ferrari 488 GTE