BMW have officially unveiled the new BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo which takes the unusual step of replacing both the 6 Series Gran Coupe and the 5 Series GT. BMW will first offer the Gran Turismo exclusively as a BMW 640i xDrive model. What makes it different is the increased headroom achieved through its stretched rear roof line, much like the outgoing 5 Series GT.

The 6 Series Gran Turismo benefits from the comfort of a luxury sedan with the aesthetic appeal of a coupe. Frameless doors and a set-back cabin position help emphasise this while occupants actually sit higher up than they would in the normal 6 Series.

At the front, the aerodynamic credentials are improved by the BMW Active Kidney Grille which sits in the middle of Adaptive LED headlights and hexagonal LED daytime running lights. The effect is complemented by BMW’s Air Curtains contained within the lower air intake, Air Breathers and active rear spoiler.

BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 1 of 22

The 640i xDrive will feature BMW’s 3.0-liter 6-cylinder inline engine with BMW’s TwinPower Turbo technology. Combined with an 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission, it produces a maximum output of 335 hp with peak torque of 332 lb-ft for a 5.1 seconds sprint from 0-60 mph. The chassis combines a double wishbone front suspension with a rear air suspension.

12 colours are available including two non-metallic and 10 metallic shades. 3 different alloy wheels measuring 19 and 20 inches are also available together with a 21 inch option from the BMW Accessories range.

Trim levels include the Sport Design package which adds elements of gloss black and the 19 inch V-spoke alloys together with chrome window surrounds , sports seats and a SensaTec dashboard. The optional Luxury Design package adds chrome kidney grille bars and bumper trim together with power rear seat adjustment.

A further M Sport package include M Aerodynamics kit with a new front apron with larger air intakes, side skirt trim, and diffusor-style rear apron featuring black fins for the Air Breathers and a special design for the side skirts and rear apron. Further optional equipment includes the Dynamic Handling Package adding Integral Active Steering, Adaptive Drive two axle air suspension, Active Roll Stabilization and Dynamic Damper Control.

The BMW 640i xDrive Gran Turismo will be available at showrooms by Autumn starting at $69,700 in the US.