After coming off the practice sessions hot, Toyota managed to put two cars in 1-2 during Q1 for the 2017 Le Mans 24 Hours. Porsche was quicker in free practice but Kamui Kobayashi and Kazuki Nakajima went faster during Q1 on Wednesday. The #7 Toyota TS050 Hybrid of Kobayashi set the bar with a 3m18.793 lap, 0.6s faster than Nakajima in second place. Timo Bernhard put the #2 Porsche 919 Hybrid in third.

Matthieu Vaxiviere was the fastest man in LMP2 putting the #28 TDS Racing Oreca in P1 after a 3m29.333 lap, while Bruno Senna claimed P2 just 0.5s later in the #31 Vaillante Rebellion Oreca. The #25 Manor TRS Racing Oreca came in third.

Nicki Thiim helped Aston Martin Racing secure P1 in LMGTE Pro driving the #95 car, ahead of Sam Bird in the #71 Ferrari 488 GTE and the #51 Ferrari 488 GTE of James Calado. The best ranked Ford came home in fifth place, the #67 car of Andy Priaulx.

Aston Martin Racing still topped the LMGTE Am where Pedro lamy crossed the line fastest in the #98 Vantage. The #77 Dempsey-Proton Racing Porsche 911 RSR was second while the #90 TF Sport Aston Martin rounded off the top three.

Q2 starts at 19:00hrs today followed by Q3 at 22:00hrs.