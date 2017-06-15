The Audi R8 Spyder finally received the plus treatment this week! The 2018 Audi R8 Spyder V10 plus has been officially unveiled as the fastest series production convertible model Audi has ever offered. With a mid-mounted V10 engine and the Quattro permanent all-wheel drive system, the V10 plus is sure to be one of the hottest convertibles this summer.

Offering 610 hp (a further 70 hp) from its 5.2 litre FSI V10 engine and with an 8,700 rpm red line, the V10 plus completes the Audi R8 lineup. It has 560 Nm of qorwue and manages a respectable combined fuel consumption of 11.7 l/100 km (20.1 mpg) together with combined CO2 emissions of 277 g/km (445.8 g/mi). Performance figures include a 100 km/h (62.1 mph) sprint time of just 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 328 km/h (203.8 mph).

Efficiency figures are improved using the cylinder on demand (COD) system, which deactivates one cylinder bank at low to medium loads, as well as dual injection in the intake manifold and combustion chambers and a start-stop system.

A seven-speed S tronic gearbox transfers the power to the ground with a dual-clutch transmission and an electro-hydraulically activated multi-plate clutch. The water-cooled system is able to distribute the drive torque and in extreme cases can send as much as 100 percent to one axle. A mechanical rear differential lock is also included. The familiar Audi Drive Select system with comfort, auto, dynamic and individual modes is also available alongside dry, wet and snow programs

The accelerator pedal, the seven-speed S tronic, the steering, the flaps of the exhaust system and the optional Audi magnetic ride adaptive damper control are all adjustable. The underpinnings include aluminium double wishbone suspension and electromechanical power steering

Stylistically, the R8 Spyder V10 plus gets the wide and flat Singleframe grille with its gloss honeycomb mesh, chrome-plated frame and the Audi Sport emblem. Optional Audi laser lights are available with a distinctive anodized blue divider. The sideblades, sill trim, lid on the convertible top compartment and the fixed rear spoilers are constructed from carbon fiber-reinforced polymer. At the rear, large, glossy black trapezoidal exhaust tailpipes are incorporated into a wide diffuser which itself provides 100 kilograms (220.5 lb) of downforce.

The soft top itself is fabric with a magnesium and aluminium substructure. The top weighs just 44 kilograms (97.0 lb) and takes 20 seconds to open or close at speeds up to 50 km/h (31.1 mph). It is housed in a flat storage compartment over the engine with an electronically operated rear window.

A special micrommata green design package is available with a distinctive green paintjob, an anthracite gray Singleframe grille and black tailpipe covers. Inside, the package adds black, fine Nappa leather, which is perforated on control elements with green contrast stitching accents to the seats, center armrests, doors and floor mats. Standard equipment for the R8 Spyder V10 plus also includes the MMI navigation plus with MMI touch.

The body and final assembly of the car is completed at the “Audi Böllinger Höfe” production facility near Neckarsulm. Audi Sport’s shift towards higher levels of customer individualisation means that there are endless options for personalisation. 11 regular paint finishes, three convertible top colours and side blades in five colours are standard, however, carbon, titanium and other elements can be individually ordered.

Orders are now being accepted and the first cars will be delivered in late summer 2017. The price in German money is 207,500 euros.