News has just reached us that the Koenigsegg Regera hypercar has officially sold out. The hybrid hypercar is soon to pick up steam in production as the last Agera RS models are gearing up to vacate the factory floors in Angelholm and find their way to their respective owners.

The Koenigsegg Regera truly represents a milestone for the Swedish exclusive brand. With 80 units in total it is the largest single vehicle series in the company’s history and it’s the first time Koenigsegg will build two vehicles at the same time. The Regera is said to be more suitable for grand touring, whereas the Agera RS is a hardcore track-focused road car.

The Regera may not receive the full track label, but Koenigsegg promises it to be just as hardcore. Previously output boundaries are being crushed left and right, with the stunning looking Regera to deliver 1,500 horsepower and over 2,000 Nm of torque.

The hypercar’s hybrid setup is impressive, it combines three electric motors that produce 670 hp together with the state-of-the-art 5.0-liter V8 twin-turbo engine that we know from some of Koenigsegg’s previous models. The hand-built Swedish masterpieces are all about power efficiency and the optimal power-to-weight ratio.

The One:1 hypercar was previously one of the company’s greatest accomplishments when it comes to power-to-weight ratio. 1 megawatt of power (1,400 hp) against a 1,400 kg curb weight. The Regera offers an even more impressive 10 hp for every kg of mass, enabling the hypercar to accelerate from 0 to 400 km/h in under 20 seconds!

“The Regera is a new high watermark for Koenigsegg Automotive” said company founder and CEO, Christian von Koenigsegg. “It has been our greatest technical challenge and as such, it is also our greatest technical triumph. That our customers and dealers have seen and appreciated the work we’ve done on the Regera is a source of great pride for everyone at Koenigsegg.”