Yesterday Aston Martin tweeted a photo revealing their Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar in production guise for the first time. The picture was taken during an exclusive viewing of the upcoming hypercar at an event in Monaco.

Behind the scenes at an event in Monaco where Serena Williams joined for an exclusive viewing of the Aston Martin Valkyrie!

The highly anticipated hypercar is the product of an innovative partnership between Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing and will be powered by the 6.5-liter naturally-aspirated Cosworth V12 engine. Linked to this powerhouse will be a 7-speed automatic gearbox supplied by Ricardo.

The Valkyrie made its first official public appearance in Geneva earlier this year. Back then the design was still not completely finalized, but judging from the picture Aston Martin just released, changes in the past few months – if any – must have been minimal.

As of now we are still waiting for the official performance specs and further details of the exclusive hypercar. We expect its output to range between 900 and 1,000 bhp. What we do know is that the Valkyrie will be produced in very limited numbers indeed. A total of 175 units will leave the factory, 25 of which are built for track-use only. Keep on checking back with us for updates on the Aston Martin Valkyrie as we come closer to 2019, the year deliveries are supposed to start.