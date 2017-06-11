The 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS has just made a surprise world debut at E3 2017, highlighting the reveal of Forza 7. We expected it to make a public debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2017 or IAA 2017 but due to the longstanding relationship between Forza Motorsport and Porsche, it was only fit that the most powerful 911 ever made debuts alongside Forza 7 and the most powerful console ever made- the new Xbox One X.

While no technical details were revealed, we expect to see a 3.8L flat six twin turbo from the current 911 Turbo S, with power in the region of 640hp-700hp. The 2018 GT2 RS will only be available with a PDK transmission.

More details coming up!

Live Stream for E3 2017