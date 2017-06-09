At the beginning of June Hilton Hotels announced the opening of their 26th Waldorf Astoria hotel, the high end luxury brand of the Hilton portfolio. The new Waldorf Astoria is located in Beverly Hills and is nestled between the famous Wilshire and Santa Monica Boulevards.

The Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills is the first new development of the legendary luxury brand on the American West Coast and the second home in California. Waldorf Astoria commissioned architects

Pierre-Yves Rochon and Gensler to design the Art Deco style interior of the luxury property.

The brand new hotel features 119 deluxe rooms and 51 suites. It boasts a unique interior with an oversized Art Deco lobby, hand-painted walls, crystal chandeliers and elegant Lalique installations. Each of the rooms is equipped with bodied deepening windows that lead directly to the spacious balconies from which guests can enjoy views of the Hollywood Hills and the nearby urban Century City, or just enjoy the hustle and bustle of Rodeo Drive shopping.

The five star hotel is complimented by dining and drinking venues courtesy of Jean-Georges Vongerichten; a French restaurant called the Jean-Georges Bevery Hills, the Rooftop by JG and the Jean-Georges Beverly Hills Bar provide guests with plenty of choice.

The hotel also features a rooftop pool accessible only to hotel guests and the largest of its kind in Beverly Hills, as well as a hotel-owned Rolls Royce. Further amenities include the La Prairie Spa, a Tracey Cunningham Salon and 500 square meters of meeting rooms and halls for private and business events.

“The Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills fits perfectly into our brand portfolio and offers an unforgettable experience, a first-class accommodation and the True Waldorf service in one of the world’s most sought-after destinations, according to Waldorf Astoria,” said John TA Vanderslice, Global Head Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts. “For many years, our desire to bring the prestigious luxury hotel brand to Beverly Hills,” adds owner Beny Alagem. “As of June 1, 2017, the doors of this beautiful house finally opened and we can proudly say that our ideas have become reality.”