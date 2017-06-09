Another Porsche 911 you say? Yes, but this one is special; it’s a limited edition!

If there’s two things most people aren’t requesting of Porsche, it’s more performance from the 911 Turbo, or another member to the extensive 911 line-up. Somehow though, the German manufacturer has managed to splendidly pull off giving us both – and we love the outcome.

Welcome the new 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series – the most powerful 911 Turbo S to date. Although the current generation 911 range is broad, and the 911 Turbo range is profuse, it appears we were all missing this car, without really knowing we were. Luckily Porsche knew what their customers wanted, and they cooked up a 607 horsepower, 3.8-litre, six-cylinder bi-turbo flat powerhouse. It’s a mouthful, but it comes down to a very simple concept: madness. The coupé, which already was a worldwide benchmark for years, now accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds, and takes 9.6 seconds to reach 200 km/h. The speeding bullet tops out at 330 km/h, at which point it will actually look like a bullet with its lavish Golden Yellow Metallic paintjob.

Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series 1 of 12

The distinctive paintjob is nothing short of phenomenal and is complemented impeccably by the two carbon-weave strips that run along the roof and bonnet. Not only the body of the car, but also the wheels were customised. Black-painted 20-inch wheels, with their contours carefully finished in Golden Yellow Metallic using a new laser technology, and a central lock, give the car a track-oriented touch. In addition to having the bodywork painted in Golden Yellow Metallic, clients can opt from a range of more unobtrusive colours.

On the interior, Porsche’s Exclusive Manufaktur department (responsible for limited-edition series) has left little to the ordinary as well. The sport seats are an eye catcher, with two golden stripes trailing down the perforated leather, and contrast stitching on the seams and headrest. The theme of contrasting golden yellow on the black interior is carried through on the Alcantara mantled roof – a sublime subtlety. As if all this was somehow not enough, ample plaques and embossing of Porsche Manufaktur are there to remind you how special this car is.

Porsche has truly outdone themselves once-more and created a proper collector’s item. The new 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series is far more than a regular Turbo S with a fancy paintjob and some carbon. It is a true embodiment of exclusivity and luxury.