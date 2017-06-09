This year Salon Privé at Blenheim Palace will dedicate its finale day to Ferrari’s 70th anniversary. The final day of the luxury concourse event will take place on Saturday September 2nd and will see 70 classic Maranello marvels showcased on the majestic lawns of Blenheim Palace.

Particular examples of the Italian supercar brand that are worth showing up for are a 1949 Ferrari Tipo 166 Inter Coupe Touring, one out of 11 built and the oldest surviving UK-based Ferrari and the 2017 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta.

The 2017 edition of Salon Privé kicks off the all-new Concours Masters which will play tribute to a celebration team each year, be it an anniversary of a marque, coachbuilder, or a focus on countries of automotive excellence. Following on from the long-standing Chubb Insurance Concours d’Elégance, Concours Masters will make Salon Privé the first event in the world to host two Concours during the same event.

“Considering Enzo Ferrari gave me my first professional drive, Formula 1 race, and first Le Mans, I’m obviously very excited to celebrate 70 Years of Ferrari with the Salon Privé team,” said Chief Judge and five-times Le Mans winner, Derek Bell. “I’ve been judging cars at Salon Privé for ten years now and the move to the new home of Blenheim Palace is without doubt one of the most significant enhancements in its time. However the new Concours Masters represents another milestone turning-point for Salon Privé and I’m very excited to be heading up the judging team.”

Tickets for Salon Privé 2017 are on sale now, you can get your tickets here.