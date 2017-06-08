British engineering company Ricardo was selected as the supplier for the gearbox of the upcoming Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar. Co-developed with the Red Bull F1 racing team, the 900 bhp hypercar is set to start production next year on a total of 175 units.

The highly anticipated hypercar will be powered by the 6.5-liter naturally-aspirated Cosworth V12 engine. Linked to this powerhouse will be a 7-speed automatic gearbox supplied by Ricardo. The OEM has comprehensive experience in motorsport and built engines for McLaren road cars before.

The transmission deal is one of the final pieces of the puzzle as the picture comes together before production will eventually kick off next year. A total of 150 road legal Valkyries will make production and a further 25 will be destined for track-use only.