A few days ago Elon Musk revealed a first teaser image of the new Model Y at the firm’s annual shareholder meeting. During the meeting the Tesla CEO discussed plans for new products, including this Model Y.

The Model Y crossover has been on the cards for a while and was expected to use the compact platform of the yet to be launched Model 3. However, during the shareholder meeting Musk revealed a different chain of thoughts.

The Tesla CEO said that trying to derive the Model X from the Model S platform was a mistake, and added that “It would have been better to just design an SUV the way an SUV should be designed and design a sedan the way a sedan should be designed.”

What’s for sure is that the Fremont production plant will very soon be running at full capacity, meaning that Tesla will have to look for additional production space for their Model Y crossover. Musk further said that he expects demand for the Model Y is likely to exceed demand for the Model 3, the most pre-ordered car in history.

Fun fact, the Model Y will in the near future mark the completion of one of Musk’s personal goals: a model line-up that reads ‘S3XY’. It would have been perfect if the Model 3 could have been named ‘Model E’, if only Ford would not have trademarked that model name a long time ago.