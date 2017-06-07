This angry looking Mercedes-AMG C63 S Estate by Wimmer RST might just be the most competent we have seen so far. The German tuner ‘Wimmer racing technology’ added 291 horsepower to the already fierce C63 S, which produces 510 horsepower and 700 Nm of torque as standard.

The full performance boost module is called the ‘Wimmer RS level V’ and is available in different stages. For this green beast the tuner went all out and upgraded the turbochargers, revised the nozzles and did some work on the fuel pump and inter-cooler. An additional water pump was installed as well.

800hp Mercedes-AMG C63 S Estate 1 of 12

All the engine related upgrades raised the AMG’s performance to a staggering 801 hp and 900 Nm of torque. This resulted in an improved power / weight ratio, which was brought down from 3,25 to 2,07 kg / hp. Wimmer also took the liberty of moving up the Vmax from 250 km/h to 320 km/h. It could go even faster, but the tires wouldn’t be able to handle it.

Along with the significant upgrades to the car’s engine Wimmer also fitted the C63 S Estate with a handcrafted Wimmer-RS stainless steel exhaust system, two BMC high-performance air filters and a KW coilover suspension kit (version 3). Besides the obvious wrap, the exterior of the C63 remains in stock condition.

The team at Wimmer finished off their creation with a set of 20-inch BBS wheels. Cost of this particular conversion? Just €500 shy of €30,000.