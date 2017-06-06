Recently a select few were invited to tag along for a hot stretch in the passenger seat of the insane 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS, which is set to make its debut later this year. We came across this video that gives you a good impression of the sound and acceleration of Porsche’s most powerful 911 series production vehicle to date.

The previous GT2 was the 997 series, which still is the most powerful 911 series production car until the 991 GT2 RS gets launched later this year. Produced until 2012, the 997 GT2 is good for 530 horsepower and 680 Nm of torque.

For the 991 series Porsche seems to have leaped past a ‘conventional’ GT2 and immediately launches a GT2 RS, which is also the only version that will roll off the assembly line. Considering the range topping 911’s performance, the 991 GT2 more than deserves to get the RS letters added to its badge.

Powered by the twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat six, the 2018 Porsche GT2 RS produces 700 hp and 750 Nm of torque. This should take the most powerful 911 from 0 to 100 km/h in well under 3 seconds and to a top speed of about 340 km/h. In fact, this is the first time we spotted a Porsche speedometer that reads all the way to 400 km/h!

The 2018 Porsche 911 991 GT2 RS will make its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed at the end of this month. We are still waiting for Porsche to release pricing, but we expect it to start from at least €250,000 in Germany. Its predecessor was priced at €240,000 and ultimately limited to 500 units. People that are currently in the market for a 997 GT2 will have to put at least €340,000 on the table to get their hands on one.

For now Porsche has not released any details about production numbers, only that deliveries will start from October 2017. One of its closest competitors is the less powerful Mercedes-AMG GTR, which starts from a significantly lower €165,000 in Germany.