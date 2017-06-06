German tuning company Manhart Performance have developed a reputation for producing some of the best tuning products for the BMW model range. The Manhart MHX6 700 is a prime example. Based upon the BMW X6 M, it adds some subtle design tweaks and a healthy boost in power to produce one of the fastest SUV’s on the market!

Officially, the power increases raise the serial power figures from 575 hp and 750 Nm to 700 hp and 900 Nm. For such dramatic results, the works are minimal too. Manhart fit a new software kit to the 4.4 litre V8. This, combined with Manhart downpipes and stainless steel mufflers produces impressive results.

Manhart MHX6 700 1 of 7

Whilst the exterior isn’t as outlandish as some of Manhart’s competition, it definitely does the job. The carbon bonnet and air inlets combine with the carbon front splitters to produce a declaration of the MXH6 700’s intent. The rear diffuser and trunk lid spoiler cement its performance credentials.

Underlining the performance and design is a set of bespoke Manhart chassis adjustments and a H & R lowering kit. The wheels finish things off with Concave ONE designs fitted front and rear in 22 inch sizes.