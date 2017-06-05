Its no secret that British sports car manufacturer TVR has been reborn. Nor is it a secret that they are working on a comeback model. We’ve heard plenty in recent years. Today we are hearing that the British sports car manufacturer will celebrate the debut of this new model at the Goodwood Revival in September this year!

For those that are familiar with the Goodwood franchise, the Revival will seem like a strange choice for a sports car debut. The reason for the Revival debut? It’s the closest thing to the former-annual British Motor Show with its Earls Court motor show evocation. It also gives TVR a chance to celebrate its heritage in its 70th anniversary year.

So what should we expect? Details have already been permeating from the workshop while select customers have already seen the car. It is expected to benefit from Cosworth’s expertise with a 5.0 litre V8 powerplant pushing out in excess of 400 hp. Weight is expected to dip below 1,200 kg with anticipated 200 mph performance and a sub-four second zero to 60 mph time.

The first batch of next-generation TVR’s will be built in an initial 500 unit production run priced around £90,000. TVR have revealed they are close to selling out with 400 deposits taken when the new car was just announced.