Our spy photographers across the pond have recently caught the new Subaru BRZ STI testing in Ann Harbor. It’s been a while since the Japanese brand promised that a version of the BRZ STI Concept would make it to the US market.

Now we are looking at the first tangible evidence that Subaru is indeed finally working on the successor project they announced about two years ago. Rumors are that the new BRZ STI will not be significantly upgraded in terms of power, but a cosmetic upgrade is definitely on the cards.

Along with new styling the new Subaru BRZ STI will also get a new suspension setup and brake modifications. The eye-catcher will be a new rear wing. The car is expected to make its debut next year and will be made available in limited quantities.