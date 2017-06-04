Audi dominated the third round of the Blancpain GT Series Sprint Cup that went down in Zolder today, winning full podium and an additional fourth place to cement the dominance. Will Stevens and Markus Winkelhock crossed the finish line first driving the #2 Audi R8 LMS from Belgian Team WRT heading the #75 ISR Audi R8 LMS of Clemens Schmid and Filip Salaquarda and the #17 Team WRT Audi R8 LMS of Stuart Leonard and Robin Frijns.

With the podium filled by Audi cars, Marcel Fässler and Dries Vanthoor drove the other Belgian Team WRT car home in fourth to end the weekend on a high bidding success. Bentley M-Sport rounded off the top five with the #7 Bentley Continental GT3 of Vincent Abril and Steven Kane.

The best Mercedes finished in sixth, the #84 HTP Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3 of Franck Perera and Maximilian Buhk ahead of the #66 Attempto Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3.

Winning the Silver Cup was the team of Fabian Schiller and Jules Szymkowiak in the #85 HTP Mercedes-AMG GT3 sharing the podium with the #55 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 in second and the #42 Strakka Motorsport McLaren 650S GT3 in third.

Michael Broniszewski and Giacomo Piccini won the Pro-AM Cup in their #11 Kessel Racing Ferrari 488 GT3, second place also went to a Kessel Racing Ferrari 488 GT3, the #39 car while Akka ASP rounded off the podium with their #87 Mercedes-AMG GT3.

In the AM Cup, GTspirit sponsored driver David Perel and Stephen Earle took the honors by finishing first in the #888 Kessel Racing Ferrari 458 GT3.

The next race will head over to Paul Ricard circuit in France for the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup on June 23.