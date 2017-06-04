On Thursday 31st of August, till Saturday 2nd of September, one of Britain’s biggest car events gets underway once more at Blenheim Palace, Woodstock. Unlike an ordinary car show, this is a Concours of epic proportions with some of the world’s rarest automobiles on display. The cars partaking in the Concours will be on display at the equally stunning and monumental country house, Blenheim Palace, in Woodstock – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. With this being the 12th year that the Councours is held, it is the UK’s longest-standing, professionally-judged Concours event.

This year Salon Privé will premiere not one, but two Concours within one event. Salon Privé will be the first motoring celebration to host another Concours revelry within the same event. The esteemed Chubb Insurance Concours d’elegance will of course be present – bringing with them a spectacular Horch 853A Special Roadster and a historic race-winning 1965 AC-built 427 Cobra. The Chubb Insurance Concours d’elegance on the 31st of August will be followed up by the traditional Boodles Ladies’ Day, on the 1st of September. An extravagant day of wining and dining in the opulent setting of the Palace

Salon Prive 2016 1 of 8

Do stick around afterwards though, as the second event will be no less impressive: the new ‘Concours Masters’ as it’s called, will draw attention to the anniversary of a historic automotive brand or a particular coach builder. Salon Privé 2017 boasts a ‘Tribute to 70 Years of Ferrari’. The pinnacle of this show, which will take place on the 2nd of September, will be the oldest-surviving UK-based Ferrari.

Salon Privé Managing Director and Concours Chairman, Andrew Bagley had the following to say about the 2017 edition of Salon Privé: “Whilst constantly innovating each year, we’ve also stayed true to the core ethos of Salon Privé – to celebrate the world’s best cars, collectors and manufacturers in a quintessentially British, garden party setting. We are choosing to push the boundaries of what can be delivered to our guests over three days, and we believe that Salon Privé now offers an unrivalled celebration of automotive culture, cementing its place at the forefront of the British motoring calendar”

Get your ticket whilst you still can!