Among design upgrades for a range of other cars, the styling specialists of Prior Design have recently unveiled their PD1 bodykit for the McLaren 570S.

The bodykit for the British mid-engined supercar features a new front apron with larger air intakes and a front splitter. Additional flics and add-ons on the sides of the new front apron further give the 570S a more aggressive look.

The new style continues on the car’s flanks, where wider race style side skirts feature vertical fins that benefit the air flow and reduce drag. The McLaren’s rear is adorned by a larger diffusor also optimized to control airflow. A large adjustable rear wing gives the 570S even more visual appeal whilst also providing the necessary downforce.

Custom Prior Design curved double spoke PD3 alloy wheels in 20 and 21-inch sizes are the icing on the cake. The shiny wheels are shod with 245/30R20 and 305/25R21 tires. Finally Prior Design fitted the McLaren 570S with a set of H&R sport springs to lower the ride height and give the car a more dynamic stance.