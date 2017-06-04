BMW have taken the unusual step of unveiling the front end of the upcoming BMW M5 in the trailer and promotional materials for the new Need For Speed Payback video game. The front end of the car features prominently in the advert for the deluxe edition of the game while the trailer features a small amount of footage of the car, flying through the air masked by a sunset.

The new BMW 5 Series, the seventh generation, was revealed in October last year. So far, the most potent version is the M550i xDrive which features a twin turbo-charged 4.4 litre V8 powerplant and 462 hp. Later this year we expect that the M550i will be surpassed by the M5.

The 2019 BMW M5 will likely get the same powerplant, the 4.4 litre V8. Power is expected to exceed 600 hp and torque will be rated significantly higher than 700 Nm. All in, BMW are expecting that the new M5 will hit 100 km/h in just under 3.5 seconds.

2018 BMW F90 M5 NFS 1 of 3

xDrive will be the key to the M5’s blistering pace. The xDrive system will likely offer a choice of 4WD, 4WD Sport and 2WD through programable drive modes. All in, expect the new BMW M5 to shed about 65 kg of weight.

It’s not yet clear when we will see full details of the BMW M5, however, we will be sure to bring you these once they are available!