Recently AC Schnitzer took a little excursion out of the BMW domain and tried their luck with the Jaguar F-Pace. Aside from BMW and Mini, the German tuner also has some experience in tuning Land Rover vehicles.

The F-Pace is obviously heavily related to the products of Land Rover, so plenty of reason for the specialists from Aachen to give it a try. Custom body add-ons give the F-Pace a sportier look and improve the SUV’s downforce. Especially the distinctive front splitter and modest rear spoiler jump out.

A custom suspension module brings the F-Pace a further 20 to 25 mm to the road surface. The tuner also designed new wheels to celebrate officially customizing a Jaguar for the first time in the company’s history. The 22-inch AC Schnitzer AC2 alloys are available in bicolor black / silver or black / anthracite and come with tires sized 265/40 R22.

One of the highlights of this modest conversion is the AC Schnitzer sound module. Up to 6 different sounds are expressed through a custom stainless steel twin silencer exhaust system with 4 chrome or ‘sport black’ tailpipes and is available for both the 2.0d and 3.0d variants.

Upon request the interior can be further personalized as well. From custom velour floor mats to bespoke inserts, the tuner’s interior designers will make it happen. The AC Schnitzer Jaguar F-Pace will be available from September 2017.