Recently we were informed about this Misha Design Ferrari 488 GTB Widebody. It is Misha Design’s first widebody kit for the 488, which seems to be a popular subject for widebody specialists in recent times.

The custom build as portrayed in the photos is a 2016 488 GTB courtesy of Fusion Luxury Motors. It has bene fitted with 20-inch Savini BM15 concave wheels and was wrapped in Satin Supercandy Silver by the experts from ImpressiveWrap.

As for the widebody kit, it significantly adds more mass and muscle to the Italian twin-turbocharged supercar. The regular version of the Misha Ferrari 488 bodykit includes the front bumper, hood, side skirts, side air intake covers, rear bumper and spoiler wing. All components are mounted on the original factory mounting points and simply replace the factory body parts.

All the individual parts of this Misha Design bodykit are made out of carbon fiber. Some of it remains exposed to accentuate the car’s attractive design lines and contrasts quite nicely with the satin silver wrap. The limited edition widebody kit from Misha Design will be officially unveiled within month.