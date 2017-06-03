Last weekend Bentley unveiled the Bentley Continental 24, a limited edition series inspired by the legendary 24 Hours of Nürburgring. Bentley Motorsport competed with three Continental GT3 cars at the 24-hour race last weekend.

The Bentley Continental 24 is based on the brand’s range topping 700 bhp and 1,000 Nm of torque strong Bentley Continental SuperSports and only 24 examples will be produced. As its foundation, the Continental 24 features a wealth of interior and exterior design cues that reflect the car’s motorsport themes.

The Continental 24 will be made available in a duotone paint combination of Monaco yellow and black crystal, as well as in a St James’ red over black crystal livery. The duo paint jobs are optional, a single-tone exterior is available at no extra cost. The special edition Continental comes with 21-inch wheels that can optionally be finished to match the car’s paint job.

The expressive exterior of the car is finished off with carbon fiber door mirrors, black brake calipers and all-black exterior brightware as standard. The engine from the SuperSports, the 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 finished with a gloss carbon fiber cover, will see its loud rumble conveyed through the SuperSports’ titanium exhaust system.

The interior is similarly race-themed, replete with fascias, door panels and individually-numbered door sills finished in carbon fiber. The diamond-quilting to all four seats is in Alcantara, while an accent color theme to match the exterior paint highlights the curves of the cabin. Final unique touches to the interior are the custom emblems in the headrests and ‘Continental’ 24 inlays.

The Bentley Continental 24 sports the same performance stats as the Bentley Continental SuperSports. It rushes from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds and is capable of reaching a top speed of 336 km/h.