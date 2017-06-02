Larte Design is a relatively new player in the tuning scene. Founded about ten years ago, the company now has offices in Europe and the USA. One of their latest creations is based on the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe and was commissioned by a local customer in Miami.

While the carbon fiber add-ons are apparent, Larte Design kept most of the GLE Coupe in its original state. Considering its already sporty proportions and character in its original state, all the tuner had to do was to give it an extra touch of luxury to enhance the SUV’s appearance.

Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe by Larte Design 1 of 13

The styling package incorporates a new front bumper with larger air intakes and a separate LARTE air splitter. The rest of the luxury SUV is adorned by plenty of carbon fiber, from a custom front grille made of the lightweight material to the many different visible carbon fiber parts around the vehicle.

At the rear Larte Design installed a custom carbon fiber rear diffusor, which entails an F1-style brake light. The stylish makeover is topped off by an additional trunk lid spoiler, which of course, is also made out of carbon fiber.