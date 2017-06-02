Audi R8 owners that are looking to give their ride a unique look now have another option to choose from. Prior Design just released their Audi R8 V10 Widebody kit, which has been aerodynamically optimized.

The new PD800WB Widebody Aerodynamic Package as it’s called, puts an aggressive face on the car, with a much wider rear end and a sleek front design. The package includes bumper vents, side widening featuring distinctive scoops and a broad hood vent at the front. At the rear the R8 V10 widebody package features a more aggressively sculpted diffuser.

Prior Design left the car’s rear spoiler for what it is, which seems to be the right choice. The rear spoiler seems to be a natural fit to the rest of the custom bodykit. The entire Prior Design bodykit, as most of the company’s bodykits, has been constructed out of lightweight Fiberglass-Duraflex.