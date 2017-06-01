Meet the Novitec N-Largo Ferrari 488 GTB, the latest creation in the tuner’s N-Largo series. The limited-edition N-Largo 488 features a spectacular widebody and only 11 will be converted in total.

As we have come to expect from Novitec’s previous creations, their interpretation of the 488 GTB also features an impressive air-gulping aerodynamic bodykit. Constructed out of carbon fiber, the supercar’s road presence has been significantly enhanced through an increased width of 14 centimeters.

Bringing the aggressive looking Ferrari closer to the ground also comes with several disadvantages, but Novitec has got you covered with a custom front lift system and suspension setup. Further glamour comes in the form of NL hi-tech forged wheels in 22 and 21-inch sizes.

Besides enhanced looks and aerodynamics the Ferrari specialist is also known for its power upgrades. Upon request, a power upgrade module is made available for both the GTB and Spider, bringing the total output to a massive 772 horsepower (568 kW) and 892 Nm of torque up from 670 hp and 760 Nm of torque originally.

As a result, the top speed has been increased to an impressive 342 km/h and an acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h only takes 2.8 seconds. Customers further looking to personalize their Ferrari on the inside are invited to Novitec’s bespoke in-house upholstery shop.