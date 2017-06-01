A German take on America’s iconic pony car: meet the Ford Mustang SF600R by Schropp Tuning. The German firm tuned this Mustang to wild proportions and managed to squeeze no less than 807 horsepower and 950 Nm of torque out of its V8.

In its original state the Mustang Coupe produces 421 hp from its naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8. The Schropp Tuning team have managed to almost double that figure! The massive power increase is courtesy of a custom supercharger, ECU remap, a new ‘Coyote’ engine block with more capable cylinder liners, race grade low compression pistons connected to a steel billet crankshaft by stronger connecting rods, a high flow oil pump and other modifications.

A further custom Schropp valve control sports exhaust system benefits the flow of exhaust gases. Featuring four branch manifolds, HJS 200-cell free flow sport catalytic convertors and 76 mm diameter pipes the custom system reduces back pressure and is also said to bring more sound to the car’s soundtrack.

In order to slightly re-balance the scales between power and control, Schropp have fitted this example with propshaft and driveshafts, KW V3 coilover suspension, and a carbon-fibre front suspension tower brace. The cross-drilled and slotted StopTech vented high performance brakes are a recommended option. Because in the end, nobody wants to be that guy that plants his Mustang into the crowd at a random car meet, right?

The car’s wrap is courtesy of ‘WRAPworks’ and slightly draws attention away from the minor exterior modifications that have been installed. These include a carbon fiber front splitter and open grille, as well as an FM-05-R rear wing.