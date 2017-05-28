Petter Solberg has won the World RX of Britain at Lydden Hill circuit today, his first win in over a year. The two time World Rallycross champion celebrated his podium win alongside teammate Johan Kristoffersson who made it a 1-2 for the PSRX Volkswagen Sweden team. Andreas Bakkerud claimed the final spot on the podium in his Ford Focus RS RX.

While Solberg took his joker lap on lap 2 during the semi-final, Kristoffersson took his joker lap on lap one from the front row during the final. Sebastian Loeb followed the VW in his Peugeot 208 WRX by taking his alternative lap as well, his car had been suffering from cooling issues prior to the final. Solberg also took his joker lap and Bakkerud was left in the lead.

Timmy Hansen was next to take his joker lap and rejoined the track alongside Loeb but had to settle behind his teammate. Not long after that, the Swede suffered a puncture when entering the North Bend hairpin, forcing him to retire.

EKS frontman Mattias Ekstrom was running second by lap two, behind Bakkerud who was yet to take his joker lap. The reigning champion took his joker lap and rejoined behind Loeb. When Bakkerud took his joker lap, Solberg and Kristoffersson assumed first and second. Ekstrom suffered a puncture too and had to retire, allowing Bakkerud to secure a podium spot.

Loeb finished in fourth ahead of Ekstrom and Hansen both of whom retired. Kristoffersson now leads the championship by 124 points ahead of Ekstrom who has 120 points. Solberg is third with 117 points. The PSRX team leads the standings with 241 points away from Team Peugeot Hansen with 172 points.

Next up is the World RX of Norway set for June 9.