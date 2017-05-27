James Glickenhaus is a happy man after his team secured a surprise pole for the 45th Nurburgring 24 Hours. The No.704 SCG 003 racecar driven by American driver Jeff Westphal crossed the finish line quicker than everyone else during the top 30 shootout, a best time of 8:15.427 minutes. By doing so, he beat all works teams including Audi, Porsche, Mercedes and BMW.

The SCG 003 has been bred thoroughly at the Nurburgring, taking part in every major race at the treacherous circuit and Glickenhaus has vowed more than once to break the lap record using both the race and the road legal versions of his SCG 003. This success also project a good future for the road going version which will be produced in limited numbers.

Speaking after the race, Westphal said, “I was really at the limit and had a lot of oversteer. This was a make-or-break lap. The first lap also was rather good but at some sports it could have been even better.”

The team also claimed the Glickenhaus Trophy for winning pole, team owner Glickenhaus added, “The Nürburgring 24h Race is like Woodstock. A Festival of motor racing. And I’m proud that our team becomes a part of this legend, with our pole position.”

Audi secured second and third places on the grid with Connor de Phillippi in P2 driving the #29 Audi R8 LMS and Robin Frijns in P3 with the #9 WRT Audi R8 LMS. Jochen Krumbach finished fourth in the #22 Ferrari 488 GT3. Fifth and sixth places went to DTM drivers Nico Muller in the #10 Audi R8 LMS and Mike Rockenfeller in the #5 Audi R8 LMS. The best Mercedes was in seventh place, the #3 AMG GT3 of Maro Engel.

Porsche’s best place was 8th with Sven Müller in the #59 Porsche 911 GT3 R who led the #28 Audi R8 LMS and the best placed BMW, Augusto Farfus in the #43 M6 GT3 car.

Watch Nurburgring 24 Hours 2017, Live Stream and TV

The race will start at 15:30hrs CEST and will be televised live on RTL NITRO. A live stream will also be available on the official site.