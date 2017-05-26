Rather by surprise and on the dawn of the 24 Hours of Nurburgring weekend, Jaguar’s SVO division has unleashed a limited production performance sedan based upon the Jaguar XE. Just 300 collectors editions will be produced, all 300 to be engineered and assembled in house by SVO.

With the exception of the recent F-Type SVR, performance Jaguar’s have been thin on the ground recently with focus clearly in the direction of Jaguar’s more mainstream powertrains. The Jaguar XE SV Project 8 represents the first truly hardcore XE.

Jaguar XE SV Project 8 1 of 6

Under the bonnet will sit a 600PS 5.0 litre V8 engine, presumably using the familiar supercharged setup of various other Jaguar models. A camouflaged test mule is currently testing at the Nürburgring Nordschleife and will debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed next month.

John Edwards, Managing Director of Jaguar Land Rover Special Operations said: “The time is right for SVO to produce the most extreme performance road car in the history of Jaguar. The SVO team is possessed by the spirit of performance and committed to creating the most thrilling driving experience imaginable. Our clients worldwide were thrilled by the F-TYPE Project 7. The new XE SV Project 8 takes aerodynamics and performance engineering to another level – it is conceived for enthusiasts and the most discerning collectors. The price for such an extreme performance sports car available in strictly limited numbers will reflect that.”

You will need to wait until 28 June 2017 for full specifications. The idea certainly looks exciting though!