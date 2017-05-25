Earlier this evening we were fortunate enough to get an exclusive preview of the BMW Concept 8 Series at the Villa Erba lakeside at Lago di Como. After a 14 year break the classic BMW moniker is back.

Whilst it is concept only at this point, it is expected to debut during the third quarter of 2017 as a production model. This concept is said to look extremely close to the production model. The new car follows where the old car left off. It is a mid-engined GT car, intended to provide its occupants with maximum luxury. Quite fitting that it should debut at Lake Como!

The BMW Concept 8 Series is based upon the new 5 Series platform. It features unique Barcelona Grey Liquid paint job which looks a greyish-blue with highly iridescent pigments. Inside, it features Merino leather in Dark Brown and Fjord White with carbon fibre accents and a Swarovski glass iDrive controller.

As part of the debut, BMW gathered together a collection of the most iconic 8 Series models including an 8 Series Convertible and a one-off BMW M8. It is interesting to see just how much the design language is carried over, yet how much it has evolved. Whilst the dual headlights remain, the pop-up look has gone. The grille is now a single piece rather than the kidney design on the old version.

BMW 8 Series Concept at Villa d'Este 2017

