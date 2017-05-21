Sebastian Buemi strikes again, winning the Paris ePrix to mark his fifth win of the season for Renault E.Dams. The Swiss driver was in good shape all weekend, starting from pole and holding off till chequered flag, and even though there was a little competition from Jean-Eric Vergne of TeCheetah, Buemi remained unmatched for most of the race.

Buemi’s arch rival in the standings had an unfortunate weekend after crashing twice in the race. ABT’s Lucas Di Grassi started from 14th and while everything looked good during the early laps, his attack was maimed by Antonio Felix da Costa from Andretti Fe. The two fought side by side before making contact and spinning on the run off. De Costa retired after that incident.

Paris eprix 1 of 25

Photos by Rajan Jangda

Di Grassi was handed a drive through penalty for disobeying the stop time, dropping him to last. The final blow for the ABT driver came during the final laps as he attempted to set the fastest time only to crash into the barriers. As a result, Paris ePrix ended behind the safety car.

As for Buemi, his lead in the championship extends to 43 points, Renault on the other hand lead the team’s standings. Vergne would have finished second as he was the only driver able to match Buemi’s pace, but the TeCheetah driver crashed at turn 14 on lap 30. Second place thus went to DS Virging Racing driver Jose Maria Lopez. Nick Heidfeld finished third for Mahindra.

Fourth place also went to Mahindra thanks to a resilient drive from Felix Rosenqvist while Nico Prost placed the other Renault in fifth. Robin Frijns was sixth for Andretti, finishing ahead of Nelson Piquet Jr in a NextEV Nio. It was a harsh race for team ABT as Daniel Abt also fell back from the top ten, although due to mechanical issues.

Eighth went to Venturi’s Tom Dillman leading Jaguar’s Mitch Evans and Stephane Sarrazin who rounded off the top ten for Venturi.

Next round will be the Berlin ePrix on June 10.