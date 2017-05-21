Kris Singh took delivery of a very special Pagani Huayra BC earlier this week. The Miami-based car collector, also known as ‘lamborghiniks‘ on Instagram, possesses a number of very unique cars including the ultra rare Lamborghini Veneno, Koenigsegg Agera XS and Pagani Huayra ‘La Monza Lisa’.

The Pagani Huayra BC Macchina Volante is named in tribute to Benny Caiola (BC), Horacio Pagani’s hero Leonardo da Vinci, and Mr Pagani himself. The late Benny Caiola was Pagani’s first customer back in the day and was a good friend of Horacio Pagani, the brand’s founder and CEO.

This specific Huayra BC was named ‘Macchina Volante’ after Leonardo da Vinci’s obsession of designing and building a machine that could make it possible for mankind to fly. He put many different ideas for his macchina volante (flying machine) to the test and of course all of them incorporated wings. The idea of this Huayra BC is that it resembles a ‘low flying machine’ that uses a wing and flaps to keep it on the ground.

“The ideas are related. Leonardo da Vinci said, “Art and Science can walk hand-in-hand” and I think that Horacio Pagani has created the ultimate automotive expression of that concept with the Huayra BC. That is the genesis of the name of the Pagani Huayra BC Macchina Volante,” said Kris Singh.

Sing’s Pagani Huayra BC is #12 out of 20 BC’s that are to be built in total. The Huayra BC celebrated its debut at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show and is the most extreme Huayra production car to date. The hand-built supercar produces 830 horsepower and 1,100 Nm of torque from its 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 supplied by Mercedes-AMG.

The car has an astounding curb weight of just 1,218 kg, another 132 kg lighter than the already lightweight conventional Huayra. Pagani said the reduction in weight is largely thanks to a new and lighter type of carbon fiber. All of the 20 Pagani Huayra BC’s have already been spoken for and retailed for an approximate €2.1 million per vehicle. Congratulations to Kris Singh on his latest addition to the collection, it’s a beauty!