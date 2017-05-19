Recently Novitec launched their interpretation of the Maserati Levante at Pirelli’s P Zero World in Los Angeles. The German tuner named their creation the ‘Esteso’, which is Italian for ‘extensive’.

And extensive it undoubtedly is. The firm bodykit brings the width of the Levante Esteso to an impressive 2.09 meters, a significant increase from the factory 1.97. The muscular bodykit, which comes with a distinctive hood, a front splitter, extended wheel arches, side skirts, a bulky rear with spoiler lip and a large rear diffuser, brings the Levante optically closer to the surface.

A further custom suspension module brings the Levante Esteso another 2.5 centimeters closer to the asphalt. The Esteso sports 22-inch multi-spoke rims finish the conversion on the outside. Naturally the intriguing wheels are shod with some of Pirelli’s best rubber.

Novitec + Pirelli Launch 1 of 18

Of course the engine bay hasn’t been left untouched either. Novitec released programs for both the 275 hp diesel and 430 hp strong Levante S. The diesel version sees an increase in output to 322 horsepower and 680 Nm of torque, while the Levante S has been tuned to deliver 494 hp and 660 Nm of torque. With the performance upgrade the Levante Esteso with petrol engine is capable of acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds and reaching a top speed of 272 km/h.

The venue of the presentation is arguably just as impressive as the car itself. Pirelli P Zero World in Los Angeles is the brand’s first ‘experience’ store that opened last year. We came by for a visit last year, make sure to read our report and watch our video to learn all about it.