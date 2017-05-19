The Mercedes-Benz X-Class has recently been spied off-roading. The eagerly-anticipated 4×4 pick-up truck is well on its way to make its world debut during the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.
The spy photos originate from Southern Europe, close to where the X-Class will be built in a plant shared with Nissan-Renault. From the photos many of the familiar Mercedes-Benz styling cues become apparent. The pick-up will feature a wide grille, swept-back headlights and curvy front wings. Overall the X-Class’ design will inherit many of the traits of the brand’s SUV lineup.
The new pick-up truck will sport a wide rear with a removable rear bumper to make loading and unloading easier. Stylish and slim LED taillights will adorn both sides of the large tailgate.
The launch version is expected to feature the double cabin setup, while rumors go around that the brand has a single cabin setup still under consideration. The X-Class will share much of its architecture with the latest Nissan Navara. The Navara only comes with a 2.3-liter diesel engine under the hood, while Mercedes-Benz is expected to offer a range of four- and six-cylinder diesel and petrol engines.
Both a manual and automatic gearbox are said to become available. Last but not least the premium also has plans to introduce a hybrid version of the X-Class. We cannot wait to have a first look this fall in Frankfurt!
