The Mercedes-Benz X-Class has recently been spied off-roading. The eagerly-anticipated 4×4 pick-up truck is well on its way to make its world debut during the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.

The spy photos originate from Southern Europe, close to where the X-Class will be built in a plant shared with Nissan-Renault. From the photos many of the familiar Mercedes-Benz styling cues become apparent. The pick-up will feature a wide grille, swept-back headlights and curvy front wings. Overall the X-Class’ design will inherit many of the traits of the brand’s SUV lineup.

The new pick-up truck will sport a wide rear with a removable rear bumper to make loading and unloading easier. Stylish and slim LED taillights will adorn both sides of the large tailgate.

Mercedes-Benz X-Class 1 of 7

The launch version is expected to feature the double cabin setup, while rumors go around that the brand has a single cabin setup still under consideration. The X-Class will share much of its architecture with the latest Nissan Navara. The Navara only comes with a 2.3-liter diesel engine under the hood, while Mercedes-Benz is expected to offer a range of four- and six-cylinder diesel and petrol engines.

Both a manual and automatic gearbox are said to become available. Last but not least the premium also has plans to introduce a hybrid version of the X-Class. We cannot wait to have a first look this fall in Frankfurt!